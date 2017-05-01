What you need to know about Bob Dylanfest in Torrance
There are a few things Bob Dylan fans can expect when the 27th a nnual Bob Dylanfest returns to Torrance on May 7. They will not hear the same Dylan song twice from the approximately 70 musicians who will perform his music during the eight-hour concert. “The amazing amount of talent onstage is really mind-boggling,” said Los Angeles resident and Dylan fan Sandi Behar, who hasn't missed a Dylanfest since 2012.
