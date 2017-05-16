CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] 'Voter Shaming' Has Some Los Angeles Voters Outraged They received a letter that showed their and their neighbors' names and addresses and revealed whether or not they voted in the last three elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.