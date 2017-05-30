Up, Up and Away: The Proud Bird, Reim...

Up, Up and Away: The Proud Bird, Reimagined

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: LA Weekly

The more things change, the more they stay the same - it's a trite saying, but it seems to be the case at the Proud Bird Food Bazaar and Events Center near LAX. After being closed for renovation for over a year, the massive Proud Bird has been transformed from a dark, crowded, wood-paneled relic into a slick airplane hangar-esque dining experience, complete with a replica P-40 Flying Tiger airplane suspended from the ceiling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine waters 1 hr Defeat Maxine wTers 2
Trumped You Los Angeles 5 hr just lovin it 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 7 hr Wilmer baggins 3
Review: Los Angeles Dodgers Wed LOS ANGELES DODGERS 1
Review: Los Angeles Chargers Wed universion 2
Review: Los Angeles Rams Wed LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
Review: Los Angeles Lakers Wed LOS ANGELES LAKERS 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,445,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC