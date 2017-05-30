Up, Up and Away: The Proud Bird, Reimagined
The more things change, the more they stay the same - it's a trite saying, but it seems to be the case at the Proud Bird Food Bazaar and Events Center near LAX. After being closed for renovation for over a year, the massive Proud Bird has been transformed from a dark, crowded, wood-paneled relic into a slick airplane hangar-esque dining experience, complete with a replica P-40 Flying Tiger airplane suspended from the ceiling.
