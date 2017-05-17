Two dozen MS-13 gang suspects arreste...

Two dozen MS-13 gang suspects arrested in early-morning sweep

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Authorities arrested roughly two dozen suspected members of the violent gang MS-13 in Los Angeles County early Wednesday morning. Authorities arrested roughly two dozen suspected members of the violent gang MS-13 in Los Angeles County early Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glenn Frey 1 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
White Male Privilege 5 hr Ripper Savage 3
LOL at LAUSD 18 hr hey hey hay 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr LibHater 21,030
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb Tue Nunya 2
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... Tue susc99 1
Modeling Companies Tue Pietra 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC