The Story of Discos Barba Azul, L.A.'s Much-Missed Hub for Cumbia Sonidera
For 16 years, Discos Barba Azul sold Bruce Lee T-shirts, concert tickets, VHS tapes and racks upon racks of CDs from a cramped Broadway storefront in downtown Los Angeles. So packed was the surrounding block with stores selling wedding dresses, cheap jewelry, tacos and cell phones, and so inconspicuous was Discos Barbas Azul's modest storefront that one might not have even noticed it was there, save for the trance-inducing, gently surreal music that sometimes blared from its speakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day rais...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Film Academy's Leader Exits, Renewing Concern A...
|6 hr
|Enslave Whitey
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo...
|22 hr
|Lenon At WarnerBros
|6
|Two 21 year old Men in a BMW Westfield Promenad...
|Sat
|Woodland Hills News
|3
|LAUSD Erection
|Sat
|big bopper
|1
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|Sat
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC