The Story of Discos Barba Azul, L.A.'s Much-Missed Hub for Cumbia Sonidera

For 16 years, Discos Barba Azul sold Bruce Lee T-shirts, concert tickets, VHS tapes and racks upon racks of CDs from a cramped Broadway storefront in downtown Los Angeles. So packed was the surrounding block with stores selling wedding dresses, cheap jewelry, tacos and cell phones, and so inconspicuous was Discos Barbas Azul's modest storefront that one might not have even noticed it was there, save for the trance-inducing, gently surreal music that sometimes blared from its speakers.

