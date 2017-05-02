The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park could become one of...
After the 2008 recession, funding for a full renovation of Los Angeles State Historic Park seemed far off. Though the park had been waiting for a thorough face-lift since the state bought the 32-acre former rail yard at the crux of Chinatown and Echo Park in 2001, a refurbishment amid a sluggish economy wasn't necessarily an easy sell.
