The refurbished Los Angeles State His...

The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park could become one of...

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

After the 2008 recession, funding for a full renovation of Los Angeles State Historic Park seemed far off. Though the park had been waiting for a thorough face-lift since the state bought the 32-acre former rail yard at the crux of Chinatown and Echo Park in 2001, a refurbishment amid a sluggish economy wasn't necessarily an easy sell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06) 9 hr Reality 9
News Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to ... 10 hr TerriB1 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 20 hr Well Well 16
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 20 hr Well Well 3
Johnny Depp Tue What411 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line Tue What411 10
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,609 • Total comments across all topics: 280,760,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC