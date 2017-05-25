The Best Rotisserie Chicken in Los Angeles
Roasting a bird so that the fatty, flavor-laden skin becomes crispy but the breast meat remains juicy is one of the home cook's great challenges. Which is just one of the things that makes the swirling brown birds of rotisserie chicken specialists immensely appealing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|7 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|LA Times Demonic Witch Diana Wagman Trump Article
|Thu
|UNREAL
|1
|Scam Business: Booked Talent Casting Sunset Blvd
|Thu
|Dept of ed
|1
|Los Angeles County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Jo jo
|3
|Venice Beach is the best beach in California
|Wed
|actorvet
|1
|Slop your Hogs real good God!!!
|Wed
|doG mnaDed lyHo i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC