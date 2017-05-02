Suspected drunk driver is charged wit...

Suspected drunk driver is charged with manslaughter in Venice crash that killed a Georgia firefig...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A suspected drunken driver was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in the crash that killed a Georgia firefighter who was on vacation in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office alleged that Benjamin Seider, an L.A. resident, was driving under the influence of alcohol on the night of April 10 when he ran a red light and smashed into a Volkswagen at Washington Boulevard and Ocean Avenue in Venice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 3 hr Well Well 16
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 3 hr Well Well 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Well Well 20,996
Johnny Depp 19 hr What411 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line 19 hr What411 10
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... Tue American 11
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Mon discreet 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 03 at 9:37AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC