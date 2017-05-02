Suspected drunk driver is charged with manslaughter in Venice crash that killed a Georgia firefig...
A suspected drunken driver was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in the crash that killed a Georgia firefighter who was on vacation in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office alleged that Benjamin Seider, an L.A. resident, was driving under the influence of alcohol on the night of April 10 when he ran a red light and smashed into a Volkswagen at Washington Boulevard and Ocean Avenue in Venice.
