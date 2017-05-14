Street vendors launch citywide effort to clean up sidewalks
Antonia Alvarado, right, and more than two dozen street vendors used brooms and trash bags to clean up four L.A. neighborhoods in an effort to support clean and safe sidewalks as they await a city ordinance that will permit street vending. Antonia Alvarado, right, and more than two dozen street vendors used brooms and trash bags to clean up four L.A. neighborhoods in an effort to support clean and safe sidewalks as they await a city ordinance that will permit street vending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|White Male Privilege
|8 hr
|Lisa k
|1
|Discharge of Mr Atrocities
|13 hr
|obese send the de...
|1
|Prison Sessions
|17 hr
|bromoballz
|1
|Add a word, Drop a word (May '10)
|20 hr
|Bev in Beverly Hills
|5
|keep 1 word drop 1 word game (Jan '12)
|20 hr
|Bev in Beverly Hills
|38
|Teeth Whitening
|23 hr
|jamme92
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC