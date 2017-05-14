Street vendors launch citywide effort to clean up sidewalks

Antonia Alvarado, right, and more than two dozen street vendors used brooms and trash bags to clean up four L.A. neighborhoods in an effort to support clean and safe sidewalks as they await a city ordinance that will permit street vending. Antonia Alvarado, right, and more than two dozen street vendors used brooms and trash bags to clean up four L.A. neighborhoods in an effort to support clean and safe sidewalks as they await a city ordinance that will permit street vending.

