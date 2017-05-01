SpaceX founder Elon Musk outlines tunnel plan to fix LAa s a soul-destroyinga traffic

Elon Musk, the visionary who built SpaceX and Tesla, has outlined his latest plan to build a network of high-speed freeways deep underneath Los Angeles, starting from a 500-foot-long experimental tunnel now under construction in Hawthorne. Musk addressed the most glaring potential road blocks, such as the incredibly high cost and low productivity of tunneling, in a 40-minute TED Talk interview Friday at the end of the TED2017 conference in Vancouver titled “The Future You.” “Right now, I think one of the most soul-destroying things is traffic,” Musk said.

