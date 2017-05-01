SpaceX founder Elon Musk outlines tunnel plan to fix LAa s a soul-destroyinga traffic
Elon Musk, the visionary who built SpaceX and Tesla, has outlined his latest plan to build a network of high-speed freeways deep underneath Los Angeles, starting from a 500-foot-long experimental tunnel now under construction in Hawthorne. Musk addressed the most glaring potential road blocks, such as the incredibly high cost and low productivity of tunneling, in a 40-minute TED Talk interview Friday at the end of the TED2017 conference in Vancouver titled “The Future You.” “Right now, I think one of the most soul-destroying things is traffic,” Musk said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|1 hr
|American
|11
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|1 hr
|American
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mexico
|20,991
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Mon
|discreet
|1
|William Legate
|Sun
|Jbull
|1
|Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|Sun
|METROLINK SCRRA
|30
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC