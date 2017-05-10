Source: Roger Stone told Trump to fir...

Source: Roger Stone told Trump to fire Comey

Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

FBI Director James Comey was in Los Angeles speaking to FBI agents yesterday when he got the news he had been fired by President Trump. The Los Angeles Times reports he learned of his fate from a TV report and was caught "flat footed" by the news.

