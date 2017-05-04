Ron Finley, Gangster Gardener, Emerges Victorious From Eviction
The Ron Finley Project, the beloved South L.A. community garden that braved a months-long court battle after being threatened with eviction earlier this year, is keeping its roots firmly planted on Exposition Boulevard. Owing to a successful crowd-funding campaign and donations from some of the biggest names in the organic food industry, the nonprofit raised $550,000 and bought back the property from the real estate development company that purchased it for $379,003 at a foreclosure auction in November.
