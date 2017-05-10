Reimagined Landscapes: Frank Romero's...

Reimagined Landscapes: Frank Romero's Los Angeles

Born and raised in a middle-class family in Boyle Heights, Romero captured the pulse of Los Angeles through his pictorial and more abstract painting of decorated cars and the vast freeways connecting the different parts of the city. Los Four: Frank Romero, Carlos Almaraz, Roberto de la Rocha, and founder Gilbert LujA n The new retrospective of Chicano artist Frank Romero at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach , Dreamland , comes at an auspicious time.

