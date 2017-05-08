Police kill armed intruder at Sunland...

Police kill armed intruder at Sunland home after 5-hour standoff

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

An intruder at a Sunland home repeatedly fired at LAPD officers during a tense standoff before being killed Monday. Los Angeles police shot and killed an armed man suspected of breaking into a Sunland home Monday after he repeatedly exchanged fire with officers during an hours-long standoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 1 hr Rico from East Lo... 6
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 2 hr Jo Deo 123
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,017
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... 17 hr Beth 1
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... Tue LEO 477 65
Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A... Mon Hector 1
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Mon Hector 24
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC