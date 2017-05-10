Podcast: West of Broadway Chats with Judson Mills & Jasmin Richardson of the Bodyguard Tour

On this episode of West of Broadway, Will and Lara swoon over their recent trip to the Pantages Theater to see the National Tour of The Bodyguard staring Deborah Cox. This episode kicks off with a visit from K-Earth 101 Radio Host, Larry Morgan who shared some insight into the societal impact the Bodyguard Soundtrack had on the American Music scene.

