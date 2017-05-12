Pasadena reserve officer riding horse to Washington D.C. to raise awareness for Vietnam veterans
Colt Romberger, a Los Angeles Reserve Officer, right, gets a fist bump from a Pasadena Policer Officer along Colorado Boulevard towards Monrovia for Expedition Orange tour in Pasadena, CA., Thursday, May 4, 2017. Colt Romberger is starting a six month journey by horseback to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about the effects of Agent Orange on Vietnam veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|4 hr
|Garden State
|1
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|7 hr
|What411
|2
|GlassesUSA.com
|19 hr
|Glasses
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|19 hr
|AndersonTom
|1
|The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park...
|Thu
|Hey Dude
|1
|This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will...
|Thu
|George
|1
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|Wed
|Reality
|9
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC