Pasadena reserve officer riding horse to Washington D.C. to raise awareness for Vietnam veterans

Colt Romberger, a Los Angeles Reserve Officer, right, gets a fist bump from a Pasadena Policer Officer along Colorado Boulevard towards Monrovia for Expedition Orange tour in Pasadena, CA., Thursday, May 4, 2017. Colt Romberger is starting a six month journey by horseback to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about the effects of Agent Orange on Vietnam veterans.

