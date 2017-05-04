On the road with Billy Joel: The Pian...

On the road with Billy Joel: The Piano Man talks Trump, L.A. - and new music?

Yes, the veteran rock superstar had come here to SunTrust Park, the Braves' gleaming new baseball stadium, to perform last month for a crowd in the tens of thousands eager to sing along with "Piano Man" and "My Life" and "Only the Good Die Young." And he'd soon be taking his show to other big outdoor venues, including Dodger Stadium , where he'll play for the first time on May 13. But as he sat backstage, several hours before the stadium lights dimmed and he began plinking out the familiar intro to "Miami 2017 ," Joel insisted this was something different.

