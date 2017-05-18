Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests...

Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have dealt blow to wide-ranging burglary crews

Los Angeles police on Friday announced the arrest of four men suspected in “knock-knock”-style burglaries, and detectives are trying to determine if the suspects are part of a wide-ranging burglary crew combing Southern California for unwitting victims. Officials suspect that these four arrestees have committed “knock-knock”-style burglaries in areas as far afield as the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley and the South Bay.

