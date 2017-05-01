May Day march to attract tens of thousands to downtown L.A.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to march through the streets of Los Angeles today, flooding the downtown area and Boyle Heights in what organizers call a show of “resistance, unity and defiance” to what they call a White House effort to ramp up deportations and erode personal freedoms. Various organizations planning marches have joined forces this year, uniting under the banner “May Day Coalition of Los Angeles” and preparing for a massive march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall.

