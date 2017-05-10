Maria Grazia Chiuri - s first cruise ...

Maria Grazia Chiuri - s first cruise collection for Dior show in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The glamour of France's fashion industry hit Los Angeles Thursday as Dior lured a bevy of stars including Charlize Theron and Rihanna to the Santa Monica mountains for its latest runway show. The couture house's 2018 cruise collection presentation saw around 800 guests decamping to a remote reserve on the edge of the upscale suburb of Calabasas, home to Jennifer Lopez, the Kardashian-Jenners and much of Hollywood's A list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ... 1 hr powermack 1
occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools... 18 hr firefighters 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Thu FBI Director 26
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... Thu FBI Director 2
Women should stop wearing bras Thu FBI Director 2
Review: Ciclii Thu WilliamHood 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 12 at 9:50AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC