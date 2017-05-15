Man Shot, Killed By South Gate Police After Chase; 2 Arrested
Authorities in Los Angeles County say South Gate police shot and killed a man who pointed a black object that appeared to be a gun at them after leading them on a chase through several cities Monday afternoon.
