Man convicted in plot to murder LAPD detective is granted parole, will be released in days
A man convicted in the 1985 plot to kill a Los Angeles police detective will be released on parole within the week, over the objections of Gov. Jerry Brown and city police leaders, according to state corrections officials. Voltaire Williams, 54, has spent 27 years in state prison after being convicted of joining the scheme to kill LAPD Det.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park...
|11 hr
|Hey Dude
|1
|This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will...
|12 hr
|George
|1
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|Wed
|Reality
|9
|Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to ...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|Wed
|Well Well
|16
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|Wed
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC