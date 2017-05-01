Los Angeles hits a milestone: 4 million people and counting
That might not seem like a lot, but it was enough to push the city's population over the 4-million mark - to 4,041,707, according to a new state report. The milestone isn't much of a surprise, given that other studies already put the city's population at 4 million.
