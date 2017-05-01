Lennox man ordered to stand trial for killing San Pedro nurse, reality show contestant
A Lennox man ordered Tuesday to stand trial for allegedly murdering his San Pedro girlfriend provided a full confession to detectives, telling them he bashed her head repeatedly with a hammer in his car, then hit her at least once more when he realized she was still alive, court testimony revealed. Jackie Jerome Rogers' last swing of the hammer came as he prepared to bury former reality show contestant Lisa Marie Naegle in a shallow grave dug in the corner of his back yard, Los Angeles police Detective Scott Coffee said.
