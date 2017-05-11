LAPD shot from helicopter when it kil...

LAPD shot from helicopter when it killed standoff suspect

The standoff suspect killed in an LAPD officer-involved shooting outside a hilltop home in Tujunga was identified Thursday by the county coroner. Anthony David Soderberg, 29, of Shadow Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Monday at the 11300 block of Alethea Drive, said Ed Winter#xa0;of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

