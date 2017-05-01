LAPD officer at center of high-profil...

LAPD officer at center of high-profile shooting in Venice also faces domestic violence charges

Officer Clifford Proctor, on crutches, was photographed after he fatally shot Brendon Glenn along the Venice boardwalk in 2015. A Los Angeles police officer who Chief Charlie Beck says should be criminally charged for shooting an unarmed man in Venice is now facing new allegations: that he committed domestic violence against two women in Orange County.

