LAPD officer at center of high-profile shooting in Venice also faces domestic violence charges
Officer Clifford Proctor, on crutches, was photographed after he fatally shot Brendon Glenn along the Venice boardwalk in 2015. A Los Angeles police officer who Chief Charlie Beck says should be criminally charged for shooting an unarmed man in Venice is now facing new allegations: that he committed domestic violence against two women in Orange County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|47 min
|Truth
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|Truth
|20,989
|William Legate
|10 hr
|Jbull
|1
|Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective...
|14 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|15 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|30
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|16 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|8
|LA : Sale ur property. North Korea will hit yo...
|Sun
|Hollywood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC