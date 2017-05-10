LAa s high rents getting you down? Th...

LAa s high rents getting you down? Therea s hope in sight

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

If you're in the market for an apartment, there may be some relief ahead after months of through-the-roof rents. Over the last several months, rents in Southern California have been surging – all the way up to a median price of $2,750 for a two-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles - the highest since May 2013, according to one recent report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools... 9 hr firefighters 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 15 hr FBI Director 26
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... 15 hr FBI Director 2
Women should stop wearing bras 15 hr FBI Director 2
Review: Ciclii 21 hr WilliamHood 2
Women need wives Thu Diana 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC