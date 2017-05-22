LA Takes Fight Against Brutal Heat to the Streets
Los Angeles is testing a reflective street surface in an attempt to reduce the heat island effect caused by urban sprawl. The CoolSeal street seal was spread onto a stretch of Jordan Avenue in Canoga Park over the weekend as temperatures climbed into the 90s.
