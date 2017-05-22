LA Takes Fight Against Brutal Heat to...

LA Takes Fight Against Brutal Heat to the Streets

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles is testing a reflective street surface in an attempt to reduce the heat island effect caused by urban sprawl. The CoolSeal street seal was spread onto a stretch of Jordan Avenue in Canoga Park over the weekend as temperatures climbed into the 90s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glenn Frey 21 hr frez no like armpits 6
News Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal... Sat okrahomo 1
White Male Privilege Sat crazycat 8
United Healthcare in hot water Sat American 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,035
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) Sat 666 Armo 589
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Maria 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC