LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay fo...

LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fight with ICE over undocumented dad

There are 13 comments on the San Bernardino County Sun story from 19 hrs ago, titled LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fight with ICE over undocumented dad.

Yasmín Castillo Amaya and sister Liliana Castillo Amaya are shown in their apartment in Los Angeles. The siblings launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the legal defense of their father, an undocumented immigrant, who faces deportation to Mexico.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,741

Location hidden
#1 16 hrs ago
enough of the sob stories,maybe show you love dad by going to the country he was deported to.take the go beg me money and move with him

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

-Dont Panic-

Since: Dec 12

9,176

Location hidden
#2 16 hrs ago
Twice deported? Currently on probation for an assault conviction? Violated the conditions of parole? Fat arse anchors are attending college on the public dime? And they want donations?

I'll donate to the construction of the great wall of Trump! Is there a go fund me page for that?

Judged:

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,741

Location hidden
#3 16 hrs ago
wow, if justice is served this guy could and should get the 20 year max for illegal reentry plus the time for the other charges. poster boy for illegal aliens right here.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

-Dont Panic-

Since: Dec 12

9,176

Location hidden
#4 15 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
wow, if justice is served this guy could and should get the 20 year max for illegal reentry plus the time for the other charges. poster boy for illegal aliens right here.
We just need to enforce the laws that are on the books. Build a wall and deport them ALL!

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,741

Location hidden
#5 15 hrs ago
-Dont Panic- wrote:
<quoted text>

We just need to enforce the laws that are on the books. Build a wall and deport them ALL!
20 years is on the books just the max has never been given,if were a few times it may help change the minds of those thinking about it and may even have those here who came back after being deported to leave before getting caught. then guy in the article would be a very old man when he gets deported.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 13 hrs ago
Illegal aliens should have no standing whatsoever before any court in America, except a deportation court. ICE and Federal authorities should force all donations to this family into an escrow account to be paid to the government, when the illegal is actually deported.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
uIDIOTRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Laval, Canada

#7 13 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Illegal aliens should have no standing whatsoever before any court in America, except a deportation court. ICE and Federal authorities should force all donations to this family into an escrow account to be paid to the government, when the illegal is actually deported.
Most of U really are Illegal aliens yourself because you stole this country from the Aboriginal nAtive... U can't run from your own ugly US war history - Genocidal/kinetic many wars on Aborigianal Native American indians! Shame on most of you for be genocidal/warring mass murders of aboroginal native tribes. Shame on you, just reminder of your warring history ! MWabhahahaaaa

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Scarbelly Bob

“Greybox Rambler”

Since: Feb 13

1,106

In the woods...

#8 13 hrs ago
uIDIOTRACEMAKEWORLDPEACE wrote:
<quoted text>Most of U really are Illegal aliens yourself because you stole this country from the Aboriginal nAtive... U can't run from your own ugly US war history - Genocidal/kinetic many wars on Aborigianal Native American indians! Shame on most of you for be genocidal/warring mass murders of aboroginal native tribes. Shame on you, just reminder of your warring history ! MWabhahahaaaa

Not all but most of my ancestors came here "Legally" through Ellis Island...You?

(the rest were already here (Native)

I'd say they were Legal Too...Wouldn't You

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
uIDIOTRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Laval, Canada

#9 13 hrs ago
Scarbelly Bob wrote:
<quoted text> Not all but most of my ancestors came here "Legally" through Ellis Island...You?

(the rest were already here (Native)

I'd say they were Legal Too...Wouldn't You
But you not Aboriginal native , if we all give Aboriginal native power to take back his land, he will decide who is real illegals,.. we all know that not gonna happen! My ancestors also came here legally but still most us are Illegals.according to Aboriginals native of this land! Shame, as those in govt , not give back the land stolen by our white people.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
HOLLA ISABELLA

Staten Island, NY

#10 8 hrs ago
uIDIOTRACEMAKEWORLDPEACE wrote:
<quoted text> But you not Aboriginal native , if we all give Aboriginal native power to take back his land, he will decide who is real illegals,.. we all know that not gonna happen! My ancestors also came here legally but still most us are Illegals.according to Aboriginals native of this land! Shame, as those in govt , not give back the land stolen by our white people.
Sorry, wet back, but the old "whites stole America from the Indians" bullshit applies to Mexico as well. As a wet back, you speak Spanish, a white European language. That means European whites stole Mexico from the inca-dinka-dos, Ass-techs and Cinco-de-mayans. That means you, you parasitic wet back turd sucker, benefited from the Spanish conquistadors and are an oppressor of the Mexican aboriginals. In any case, white Mexicans still hate the little brown ones. They don't want to pay to feed them, educate them, give them health care, etc. so they threw their garbage over the fence into America's yard. How does it feel to be worthless, wet back? GFY

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#11 3 hrs ago
uIDIOTRACEMAKEWORLDPEACE wrote:
<quoted text>Most of U really are Illegal aliens yourself because you stole this country from the Aboriginal nAtive... U can't run from your own ugly US war history - Genocidal/kinetic many wars on Aborigianal Native American indians! Shame on most of you for be genocidal/warring mass murders of aboroginal native tribes. Shame on you, just reminder of your warring history ! MWabhahahaaaa

You need to hit the books, there never were any North American aboriginal people, the injuns were invaders.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
@SmilingKelly

Houston, TX

#12 3 hrs ago
LOCK HER UP!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PINCH WATER

Towaco, NJ

#13 1 hr ago
GET A JOB you grubbing LEACHS
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

