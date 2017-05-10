L.A. will pay $4.5 million to the fam...

L.A. will pay $4.5 million to the family of a cyclist killed in an Eagle Rock crash

The city will pay $4.5 million to the family of a cyclist who was killed in Eagle Rock after he hit a rough patch of pavement on Colorado Boulevard and flipped three times. Above, Los Angeles City Hall.

