Katy Perry announces new album and tour that comes to Los Angeles in November
Katy Perry announced Witness: The Tour in support of her forthcoming album, "Witness," which is due out on June 9. The tour comes to Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Following a dazzling performance at KIIS 102.7 FM's Wango Tango at StubHub Center in Carson over the weekend, pop star Katy Perry announced the release date for her fifth studio album, "Witness," and revealed the dates for her North American arena tour. "Witness," which features the previously released singles "Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley and "Bon Apptit" featuring Migos, will officially drop on Friday, June 9, via Capitol Records.
