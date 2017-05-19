Joyce Azria's Avec les Filles opens f...

Joyce Azria's Avec les Filles opens first Los Angeles pop-up shop

Joyce Azria is finally bringing her fashion vision for Millennial women - her newly launched contemporary line Avec les Filles - home. The brand, which launched in 155 Macy's Inc. doors nationwide in March, will open its first retail pop-up at its new Los Angeles headquarters on La Brea Avenue on May 19. "It's a summer pop-up, where all of our L.A. followers and influencers and celebrities can come," said Azria, the former creative director of her father Max's company BCBGeneration.

