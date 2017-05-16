In a PR blitz before his trial, Bill ...

In a PR blitz before his trial, Bill Cosby blames racism for sexual assault claims

In a rare interview airing Tuesday, Bill Cosby says he does not expect to testify at his upcoming felony sexual assault trial and that he believes racism played a big role in the scandal that has engulfed his life. During a 30-minute conversation with Sirius-XM host Michael Smerconish, the 79-year-old entertainer portrays himself as a victim of the media and of accusers who were ''piling on.'

