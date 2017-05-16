In a PR blitz before his trial, Bill Cosby blames racism for sexual assault claims
In a rare interview airing Tuesday, Bill Cosby says he does not expect to testify at his upcoming felony sexual assault trial and that he believes racism played a big role in the scandal that has engulfed his life. During a 30-minute conversation with Sirius-XM host Michael Smerconish, the 79-year-old entertainer portrays himself as a victim of the media and of accusers who were ''piling on.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|5 hr
|Nunya
|2
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|7 hr
|susc99
|1
|Modeling Companies
|10 hr
|Pietra
|1
|White Male Privilege
|23 hr
|Lisa k
|1
|Discharge of Mr Atrocities
|Mon
|obese send the de...
|1
|Prison Sessions
|Mon
|bromoballz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC