How U2 fans had a beautiful day at the Rose Bowl
The Oberbek family, Michael and Vacharee with their children, seven-year-old Paul and nine-year-old Elizabeth before U2 plays at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Jill Rackow, right, shows her U2 shirt to friends under the shade of a tent as the group picnics before U2 plays at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 min
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Glenn Frey
|Sun
|frez no like armpits
|6
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|Sat
|okrahomo
|1
|White Male Privilege
|Sat
|crazycat
|8
|United Healthcare in hot water
|May 20
|American
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|May 20
|666 Armo
|589
|beware of phone tax scam
|May 18
|Maria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC