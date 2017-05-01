How long will Southern California hea...

How long will Southern California heat wave last?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Los Angeles-area temperatures will climb several degrees above normal today, reaching the 90s in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Forecasters blamed the unseasonable heat on a ridge of high pressure and an offshore flow, which, though weak, is limiting sea breezes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Mexico 20,995
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 10 hr spytheweb 2
Johnny Depp 11 hr What411 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line 11 hr What411 10
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 18 hr Trump your President 15
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 20 hr American 11
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Mon discreet 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 03 at 3:08AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,152 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC