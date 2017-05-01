How long will Southern California heat wave last?
Los Angeles-area temperatures will climb several degrees above normal today, reaching the 90s in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Forecasters blamed the unseasonable heat on a ridge of high pressure and an offshore flow, which, though weak, is limiting sea breezes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Johnny Depp
|11 hr
|What411
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|11 hr
|What411
|10
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|18 hr
|Trump your President
|15
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|20 hr
|American
|11
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Mon
|discreet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC