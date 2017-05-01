Hollywood writers, producers reach deal; strike averted
In this Dec. 13, 2007, file photo, striking writers walk the picket line outside Paramount Studiosin Los Angeles. The clock is ticking on negotiations between television and film writers and producers before their contract expires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|2 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Johnny Depp
|4 hr
|What411
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|4 hr
|What411
|10
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|10 hr
|Trump your President
|15
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|13 hr
|American
|11
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Mon
|discreet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC