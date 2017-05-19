Hollywood resident dead after men kick in his door and shoot him, police say
Two men are in custody and one man is dead in what Los Angeles police said was a targeted killing in Hollywood on Thursday night. About 11 p.m. two men burst into Brian Delatorre's apartment in the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue and one of the two men opened fire, striking Delatorre, Jefferson said.
