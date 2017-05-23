Hey bu-ddy! a Encino Mana turns 25 a " but herea s where the a 90s comedy was really filmed
From left, Sean Astin, Brendan Fraser and Pauly Shore in a scene from the Valley-set 1992 comedy “Encino Man.” Twenty-five years ago, Sean Astin was no longer a Goonie but not yet a Hobbit, Pauly Shore had a burgeoning movie career on the heels of his popular MTV gig and Brendan Fraser was a few years off from fighting mummies. They were also the stars of “Encino Man,” a cult classic teen comedy about uncool high school friends who became cool after digging up a frozen caveman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jim morison ucla videos with bruce lee and john...
|8 min
|beach boys
|1
|Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me...
|20 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Glenn Frey
|May 21
|frez no like armpits
|6
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|May 20
|okrahomo
|1
|White Male Privilege
|May 20
|crazycat
|8
|United Healthcare in hot water
|May 20
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC