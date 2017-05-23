Hey bu-ddy! a Encino Mana turns 25 a ...

Hey bu-ddy! a Encino Mana turns 25 a " but herea s where the a 90s comedy was really filmed

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

From left, Sean Astin, Brendan Fraser and Pauly Shore in a scene from the Valley-set 1992 comedy “Encino Man.” Twenty-five years ago, Sean Astin was no longer a Goonie but not yet a Hobbit, Pauly Shore had a burgeoning movie career on the heels of his popular MTV gig and Brendan Fraser was a few years off from fighting mummies. They were also the stars of “Encino Man,” a cult classic teen comedy about uncool high school friends who became cool after digging up a frozen caveman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jim morison ucla videos with bruce lee and john... 8 min beach boys 1
Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me... 20 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
Glenn Frey May 21 frez no like armpits 6
News Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal... May 20 okrahomo 1
White Male Privilege May 20 crazycat 8
United Healthcare in hot water May 20 American 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC