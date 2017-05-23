Hey bu-ddy! a Encino Mana turns 25 a " but herea s where the a 90s comedy was really filmed

From left, Sean Astin, Brendan Fraser and Pauly Shore in a scene from the Valley-set 1992 comedy “Encino Man.” Twenty-five years ago, Sean Astin was no longer a Goonie but not yet a Hobbit, Pauly Shore had a burgeoning movie career on the heels of his popular MTV gig and Brendan Fraser was a few years off from fighting mummies. They were also the stars of “Encino Man,” a cult classic teen comedy about uncool high school friends who became cool after digging up a frozen caveman .

