Gondola to Hollywood sign proposed by Garcetti

14 hrs ago

Mayor Eric Garcetti has an idea on how to get tourists to the Hollywood sign without clogging hillside streets and hiking paths, which irritates Hollywood Hills resident: build a gondola to ferry visitors to the landmark. "What could we do to actually bring people to the summit, to where the Hollywood sign is, without going through the neighborhoods to the south?" Garcetti mused during an interview on ABC 7. In the past, "everybody just viewed that as a pipe dream," Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told the Los Angeles Times, adding that the idea dates back at least two decades.

