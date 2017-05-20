Gil Cedillo's close call is an object...

Gil Cedillo's close call is an object lesson for City Hall: Angelenos are tired of business as usual

Would Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo have won his reelection bid Tuesday if his challenger, bike advocate Joe Bray-Ali, hadn't flamed out in the final weeks of the campaign? No one knows for sure, but the outcome probably wouldn't have changed; it's tough for any challenger to overcome the advantages of incumbency. Nevertheless, it would be wise for Cedillo and all the city's elected leaders to examine the circumstances that forced an incumbent who should have won in a cakewalk over a political neophyte into a runoff.

