Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway truce charged with murder
A gang member who once led an effort for a cease-fire to quell racial violence in the Harbor Gateway following the notorious slaying of a black teenage girl has been charged with killing a man, authorities said. Jonathan Michael O'Gorman, 42, a 204th Street Gang member, faces one count of murder for the April 10 stabbing death of Luis Umberto Martinez, 26, at Del Amo Boulevard and Denker Avenue, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
