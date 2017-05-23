Gang member once involved in Harbor G...

Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway truce charged with murder

Read more: The Daily Breeze

A gang member who once led an effort for a cease-fire to quell racial violence in the Harbor Gateway following the notorious slaying of a black teenage girl has been charged with killing a man, authorities said. Jonathan Michael O'Gorman, 42, a 204th Street Gang member, faces one count of murder for the April 10 stabbing death of Luis Umberto Martinez, 26, at Del Amo Boulevard and Denker Avenue, police said.

