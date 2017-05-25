From Trump to Oprah, speakers offer p...

From Trump to Oprah, speakers offer parting advice to grads

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Oprah Winfrey told students to live with purp... . FILE - In this May 16, 2017 file photo, musician Jon Bon Jovi performs during a surprise appearance at the Fairleigh Dickinson University commencement ceremony at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Oprah Winfrey tol... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,048
LA Times Demonic Witch Diana Wagman Trump Article 4 hr UNREAL 1
Scam Business: Booked Talent Casting Sunset Blvd 11 hr Dept of ed 1
Los Angeles County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest... (Sep '16) 13 hr Jo jo 3
Venice Beach is the best beach in California Wed actorvet 1
Slop your Hogs real good God!!! Wed doG mnaDed lyHo i... 1
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) Wed powerball win 201... 112
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC