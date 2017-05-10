Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House Is the Perfect Setting For a Play - Almost
At first blush, using Barnsdall Art Park's iconic Hollyhock House as the setting for director Kate Jopson's environmental staging of Mara Irene Forns' wryly metaphysical, 1977 feminist drama Fefu and Her Friends might seem inspired. The Frank Lloyd Wright 1920s landmark, with its bas-relief masonry and magnificently detailed woodwork and furnishings, fits the play's 1935 milieu of bourgeois refinement and privilege like a glove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools...
|47 min
|firefighters
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|6 hr
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|6 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|6 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Review: Ciclii
|12 hr
|WilliamHood
|2
|Women need wives
|15 hr
|Diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC