Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House ...

Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House Is the Perfect Setting For a Play - Almost

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

At first blush, using Barnsdall Art Park's iconic Hollyhock House as the setting for director Kate Jopson's environmental staging of Mara Irene Forns' wryly metaphysical, 1977 feminist drama Fefu and Her Friends might seem inspired. The Frank Lloyd Wright 1920s landmark, with its bas-relief masonry and magnificently detailed woodwork and furnishings, fits the play's 1935 milieu of bourgeois refinement and privilege like a glove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools... 47 min firefighters 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 6 hr FBI Director 26
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... 6 hr FBI Director 2
Women should stop wearing bras 6 hr FBI Director 2
Review: Ciclii 12 hr WilliamHood 2
Women need wives 15 hr Diana 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC