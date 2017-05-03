There are on the LA Weekly story from 10 hrs ago, titled Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to Help Trans Men to Masturbate. In it, LA Weekly reports that:

On the crowded patio of the Coffee Bean in Los Feliz, Buck Angel reaches his huge, tattooed bicep across the table and shows me an iPhone video of him stroking his clitoris using a silicon attachment about the size of a large button mushroom. I've agreed to watch it after admitting that I don't know how the Buck-Off - the sex toy he designed and the first ever invented for trans men to masturbate with - actually works.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at LA Weekly.