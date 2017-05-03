Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to Help Trans Men to Masturbate
There are 1 comment on the LA Weekly story from 10 hrs ago, titled Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to Help Trans Men to Masturbate. In it, LA Weekly reports that:
On the crowded patio of the Coffee Bean in Los Feliz, Buck Angel reaches his huge, tattooed bicep across the table and shows me an iPhone video of him stroking his clitoris using a silicon attachment about the size of a large button mushroom. I've agreed to watch it after admitting that I don't know how the Buck-Off - the sex toy he designed and the first ever invented for trans men to masturbate with - actually works.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at LA Weekly.
|
#1 1 hr ago
He is literally spending his life "Jerqueing off"! Go to North Carolina and scare some ladies out their ladies rooms! Preferably in the state house or other official building. "Jist obeyin' the law, I was born this way, It's the hormones! They've been a problem all my life!"
Terri
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|31 min
|Reality
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|16
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|11 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Johnny Depp
|Tue
|What411
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|Tue
|What411
|10
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|Tue
|American
|11
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC