Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a M...

Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to Help Trans Men to Masturbate

There are 1 comment on the LA Weekly story from 10 hrs ago, titled Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to Help Trans Men to Masturbate.

On the crowded patio of the Coffee Bean in Los Feliz, Buck Angel reaches his huge, tattooed bicep across the table and shows me an iPhone video of him stroking his clitoris using a silicon attachment about the size of a large button mushroom. I've agreed to watch it after admitting that I don't know how the Buck-Off - the sex toy he designed and the first ever invented for trans men to masturbate with - actually works.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 1 hr ago
He is literally spending his life "Jerqueing off"! Go to North Carolina and scare some ladies out their ladies rooms! Preferably in the state house or other official building. "Jist obeyin' the law, I was born this way, It's the hormones! They've been a problem all my life!"
Terri
