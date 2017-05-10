There are on the Pasadena Star-News story from 14 hrs ago, titled For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day raises painful thoughts, plans. In it, Pasadena Star-News reports that:

Isabel, second from the right, and a group of immigrant mothers share their stories and talk about the impact of an immigration crackdown during a press conference at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles on Wednesday which is Mother's Day in Mexico, May 10, 2017. With President Donald Trump's call for tightened immigration enforcement, mothers who are in the country illegally have something else to think about: Who will take care of their children if they're deported? Many parents are taking steps for Plan B, what they once deemed the unthinkable, drawing up documents that will ensure their children have legal guardians in the United States in case they're deported.

