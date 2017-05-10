For undocumented immigrants, Mothera ...

There are 3 comments on the Pasadena Star-News story from 14 hrs ago, titled For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day raises painful thoughts, plans.

Isabel, second from the right, and a group of immigrant mothers share their stories and talk about the impact of an immigration crackdown during a press conference at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles on Wednesday which is Mother's Day in Mexico, May 10, 2017. With President Donald Trump's call for tightened immigration enforcement, mothers who are in the country illegally have something else to think about: Who will take care of their children if they're deported? Many parents are taking steps for Plan B, what they once deemed the unthinkable, drawing up documents that will ensure their children have legal guardians in the United States in case they're deported.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,856

Location hidden
#1 12 hrs ago
they are all welcome to go with their deported family members, not doing so proves they are not so family orientated. they all know they have no right to be here yet think they are owed. all these fake cry baby sob stories are a fail and need to stop. you did it to yourselves now show some dignity and leave on your own or wait to be driven out and show once again you have no value of law.,

funny thing, right now mexico is having fits over the illegal aliens from asia and africa stuck there. trump has the right idea,deport all illegal aliens that came way of mexico back to mexico,after all they let them cut through to get here so its on them. remember when pena said the US citizens wanting illegals out are racist xenophobes well then what is his excuse for not embracing all the illegals there?

Judged:

5

5

5

Quirky

Denver, CO

#2 10 hrs ago
The sign on their little Table says "Stop separating family`s" .

Funny how they are the ones who are doing it !

Judged:

4

3

3

HOLLA ISABELLA

Staten Island, NY

#3 5 hrs ago
I wish everyone mentioned in this story a lifetime of unhappiness, broken dreams, frustration and financial and health problems. They and their fellow Spanish-speaking parasites have killed thousands of US citizens. Build the wall. Deport ALL wet back vermin.

Judged:

3

2

2

