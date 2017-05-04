Fire hits Studio City Bedfellows, Ven...

Fire hits Studio City Bedfellows, Ventura Boulevard closed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

Los Angeles firefighters knocked down what they called a stubborn blaze Friday morning on a second-floor mezzanine and walls after putting out the fire on the first floor of a furniture business in Studio City, authorities said. The fire was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday at 12250 Ventura Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr FlyOnTheWall 21,004
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 4 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 10
Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ... 16 hr Maria 1
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... Fri Garden State 1
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Fri What411 2
GlassesUSA.com Fri Glasses 1
Review: Ciclii Fri AndersonTom 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC