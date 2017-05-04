Fire hits Studio City Bedfellows, Ventura Boulevard closed
Los Angeles firefighters knocked down what they called a stubborn blaze Friday morning on a second-floor mezzanine and walls after putting out the fire on the first floor of a furniture business in Studio City, authorities said. The fire was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday at 12250 Ventura Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|FlyOnTheWall
|21,004
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|4 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|10
|Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ...
|16 hr
|Maria
|1
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|Fri
|Garden State
|1
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Fri
|What411
|2
|GlassesUSA.com
|Fri
|Glasses
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|Fri
|AndersonTom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC