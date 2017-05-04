Fight over parking spot leads to doub...

Fight over parking spot leads to double shooting in Canoga Park, police say

19 hrs ago

CANOGA PARK >> Los Angeles police are searching for clues after two men were shot and wounded in an apparent confrontation over a parking spot in Canoga Park early Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 21600 block of Roscoe Boulevard at about 2:15 a.m., LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.

