Fight over parking spot leads to double shooting in Canoga Park, police say
CANOGA PARK >> Los Angeles police are searching for clues after two men were shot and wounded in an apparent confrontation over a parking spot in Canoga Park early Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 21600 block of Roscoe Boulevard at about 2:15 a.m., LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.
