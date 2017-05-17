Feds arrest 20 in MS-13 gang crackdown in LA

Authorities today arrested 21 suspects in connection with a federal RICO indictment against Mara Salvatrucha, a violent street gang also known as MS-13. The suspects arrested overnight made up nearly half of the 44 defendants named in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations indictment, with others already in custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.