Feds arrest 20 in MS-13 gang crackdown in LA
Authorities today arrested 21 suspects in connection with a federal RICO indictment against Mara Salvatrucha, a violent street gang also known as MS-13. The suspects arrested overnight made up nearly half of the 44 defendants named in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations indictment, with others already in custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|beware of phone tax scam
|13 min
|Maria
|1
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|35 min
|Linda-Rosamond-CA
|120
|Glenn Frey
|7 hr
|right guard
|2
|White Male Privilege
|16 hr
|Ripper Savage
|3
|LOL at LAUSD
|Wed
|hey hey hay
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|Tue
|Nunya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC