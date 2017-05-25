Federal budget may kill California's earthquake early warning system
Among the many vital infrastructure improvements that a new proposed federal budget ignores is one that could mean the difference between life or death for residents up and down the West Coast: A revised budget would eliminate the nearly $10 million per year which had, until recently, been allocated for the development of an earthquake early warning system. Seismologists have been working for over a decade on an earthquake early warning system that could be deployed across the Western U.S. In fact, a prototype also being tested as an app for smartphones has been developed right here in Southern California by scientists at Caltech and USGS, in partnership with other institutions.
