Everything You Need to Know About West Hollywood's "Deputygate" Scandal
Sexual harassment! Stalking! Bullying! Physical altercations! Electioneering! Wiretapping! Retaliation! No, we're not talking about the latest episode of The Young and the Restless . We're talking about the real-life soap opera that has come to be known as "Deputygate."
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,046
|LA Times Demonic Witch Diana Wagman Trump Article
|7 hr
|UNREAL
|1
|Scam Business: Booked Talent Casting Sunset Blvd
|14 hr
|Dept of ed
|1
|Los Angeles County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest... (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Jo jo
|3
|Venice Beach is the best beach in California
|Wed
|actorvet
|1
|Slop your Hogs real good God!!!
|Wed
|doG mnaDed lyHo i...
|1
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|Wed
|powerball win 201...
|112
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC